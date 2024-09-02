The Chicago Bears have become the focal point of the NFL after drafting Caleb Williams first overall. The franchise has been searching for its true franchise quarterback for quite some time. Their fanbase received some promising news from an ESPN 2024 NFL season simulation on Monday. It mentioned that the Bears would make the playoffs with a 10-7 record and sneaking in as the No. 7 seed. The model predicted a shocker, upsetting the projected No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card, before losing to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Even with the hype from Williams, it's not just the quarterback position receiving a major upgrade. The Bears drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze from the University of Washington with their ninth overall pick. Not to mention, they also traded for Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in March. This fills a three-headed monster with DJ Moore leading the corps. A career year with 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 looks to be heightened with Williams under center. Not to mention, they also traded for breakout running back D'Andre Swift on draft day. The offensive firepower can prove too much for other NFC teams to compete with.

Can the Bears make ESPN's 2024 NFL season simulation a reality?

Most certainly. With injuries to former Bears quarterback Justin Fields, they managed to perform modestly. A 7-10 record in a stacked NFC North division landed them in last place. That was behind an inconsistent offense and a stellar defense. Safety Jaylon Johnson and defensive lineman Montez Sweat represented the Bears in the Pro Bowl. Johnson had a team-high four interceptions and Sweat had a team-high six sacks, despite being traded halfway through the season. However, a stacked Green Bay Packers and Lions roster makes Chicago's journey to a possible ten-win season all the more difficult.

With Williams projected to be atop-five fantasy quarterback and Moore to eclipse 1,300 yards, the future is promising. The newly loaded offense, mixed with an evolving defense should cause some havoc for the 31 other NFL teams.