The Chicago Bears have a big Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders on the horizon, especially with the latest reports suggesting that star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is trending towards playing for the Commanders despite battling a rib injury. If he does play, that would pit the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in Caleb Williams up against the number two pick in the draft.

This is a big game for Williams and the Bears, as they could firmly cement themselves as a contender in the NFC North with a victory over the Commanders. Beyond that, this is a homecoming game for Williams, who was born and raised in Washington D.C., and Chicago shared Williams high school picture early on Sunday morning as a way to get fans pumped for this game.

Expand Tweet

Bears hoping Caleb Williams balls out in homecoming game

Before he tore it up in college, which helped him get selected first overall in the 2024 draft by the Bears, Williams established himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation at Gonzaga College High School, which is located in Washington D.C. So while this may technically be an away game for Chicago, Williams' familiarity with Washington should help him feel right at home in this one.

Williams has been finding his way in recent weeks, and he's beginning to look more and more comfortable under center for Chicago. He will face quite a test in Week 8 against Daniels and the Commanders, and you can bet there will be a lot of fans tuning in to see the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2024 draft squaring off against each if Daniels ends up playing. The Bears and Commanders Week 8 contest is set for kick off at 4:25 P.M. EST.