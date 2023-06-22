Tremaine Edmunds was one of the bigger linebacker names on the market this summer and Chicago Bears fans were pumped when they landed him. Edmunds appeared on NFL Total Access on Wednesday and revealed why he ultimately chose to come play in the Windy City, reports Around the NFL's Nick Shook.

“I was just excited for the opportunity, man. I'm a guy, I like when the odds are against me, I like when the odds are against us. I feel like individuals make the best moves when you're underestimated, and I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of a rebuild. I can be part of turning this thing around, man.”

Some strong words from Tremaine Edmunds that will have Bears fans hyped he is the new man in the middle of their linebacker corps. The Bears defense figures to be a lot better this season, and even if they struggle at times, it sounds like Edmunds is the right man to lead them through the sluggish moments.

“It's just about knowing there are going to be some thunderstorms sometimes, but you gotta be able to stand through those thunderstorms sometimes long enough to stand through some sunshine one day. Just being a part of that and being a big part of that defense and being a big part of that rebuild, it made me want to be a part of it, for sure.”

Obviously, Tremaine Edmunds is ready to be a part of a resurgent Bears team. It will remain to be seen until this season if the rebuild is complete or if there is still work to be done.