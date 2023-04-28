Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After trading down, the Chicago Bears ended up with offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In Wright, the Bears prioritized their offensive line and put protecting Justin Fields first.

Which Fields is appreciative of. The Bears quarterback was sacked 55 times this past season. Chicago gave up 58 sacks total, the fourth-highest total in the league. With Wright now in the fold, Fields is expecting to have much more time in the pocket this upcoming season.

The Bears originally had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they traded down with the Carolina Panthers and moved to No. 9. Chicago made one last trade at the NFL Draft, moving down one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears picked up a 2024 fourth-round pick alongside No. 10.

After all their trades, Darnell Wright was the one to eventually hear his name called by the Bears. Wright was an immediate difference maker for the Volunteers, making the 2019 SEC All-Freshman team. He continued to make starts for the Volunteers and became an integral part of their offensive line. He ended his college career by being named First-Team All-SEC in 2022.

Chicago went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a clear goal of improving their offensive line. While it was a winding road, it all ended with Wright. He’ll now look to take on a major role on the Bears offensive line.

For Justin Fields, Wright offers a bright future in his protection. He had little time to operate throughout the 2022 season. Wright should give Fields the opportunity to make more plays. Which is a major win for the Bears.