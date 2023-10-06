The Chicago Bears grabbed their first victory of the season Thursday night against the Washington Commanders but the Bears lost some troops along the way. Chicago's top two running backs – Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson – both exited the game early and did not return due to ailments.

Herbert, the Bears starter in the backfield, suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. He returned for one play but was unable to put a ton of pressure on the injury and sat out most of the second half. He rushed 10 times for 76 yards.

Herbert said after the game that he'll be fine, although the injury did look bad in his mind, according to Jeremy Fowler. With the Bears on a mini bye week, Herbert will have plenty of time to get healed up for a Week 6 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Herbert and the Bears offense as a whole has picked things up over the last two games after a dreadful start to the season. Chicago gained 922 yards and scored 68 points across the last two weeks. That did however include a quiet second half against the Denver Broncos which resulted in a 31-28 loss after the Bears blew a 21-point lead.

After rushing for 93 yards combined in the first three games of the season, Khalil Herbert had his third career 100-yard rushing game in Week 4 and was on pace for another one on Thursday. If he can get healthy and the Bears can ride this offensive momentum, Chicago might not be a pushover the rest of the season.