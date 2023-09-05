The Chicago Bears have officially made a decision with their backup quarterback. A week ago, they released former Panthers QB PJ Walker. That effectively narrowed down their QB2 options to two players: rookie Tyson Bagent and veteran Nathan Peterman. With the release of the official 53-man roster, we now see who Chicago chose as their backup QB, per Patrick Finley.

Yes, that's Nathan Peterman listed as the Bears QB2. That means that Chicago will be rolling with the veteran as their backup again after doing so last season. Peterman saw limited time last season, only playing meaningful minutes when Justin Fields went down with an injury. That's likely going to be his job again this season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bears fans might be feeling a bit down after this decision. Bagent, an undrafted rookie, had an electric preseason. Anyone calling for him to start over Fields is trolling, but his play inspired a lot of fans. Many hoped that he would be the backup behind Fields, as he looked a lot better than Peterman.

In the end, it seems like the Bears value Peterman's veteran presence more than Bagent's upside. It makes some sense: Fields himself is still young, and he still has some stuff to learn. Having a veteran who knows the ins and outs of the NFL is important for the growth of a QB, especially one that is groomed to be the franchise guy.

Speaking of Fields, there are high expectations surrounding the young quarterback for this season. In his first year under Matt Eberflus, the Bears QB was able to utilize his legs more on offense. The next step for Justin Fields is to improve as a passer: he was great throwing deep passes, but everything else was average at best.