A backup QB is always valuable in the NFL. The physical nature of the sport necessitates the presence of a solid backup for every position. This is doubly true for quarterbacks, who are in charge of the entire offense. Having a reliable backup QB can be the difference between a winning season and a season down the drain. With that in mind, the Chicago Bears are being meticulous in their choice for a backup for Justin Fields. They are cutting PJ Walker, per ESPN.

“The Chicago Bears released backup quarterback PJ Walker on Sunday, the team announced. Walker, 28, signed a two-year contract worth $4.15 million in March with over $2 million in guarantees. After three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Walker was brought in to compete for the backup quarterback job behind Justin Fields.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

With Walker out of the picture, the Bears' QB2 role will be fought for by rookie Tyson Bagent and veteran Nathan Peterman. So far, it seems like the rookie has the inside track to win the job: he's been incredible during the offseason, despite some struggles in the finale.

The Bears are hoping, though, that Bagent never sees the field in the 2023 season. If Bagent sees any time on the field, that likely means that something has gone horribly wrong with Justin Fields. It might be an injury, or just bad play. Either way, Bagent should only be used for his role: a backup.

The Bears come into the 2023 season with some interesting expectations set upon them. Despite missing the playoffs last year, many were encouraged by Justin Fields' play to end the year. With the NFC North looking wide open, some are looking at Chicago as a dark horse to take control of the division. Can they fulfill that expectation?