The Chicago Bears stayed relatively healthy through most of the preseason and training camp so far, but with the regular season rapidly approaching, the injuries are piling up a bit. First, there was the news that starting guard Teven Jenkins is possibly out for the Bears’ Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. And now, veteran safety Adrian Colbert is on injured reserve and out for the season.

On Monday, the Bears announced that they were moving Colbert to their injured reserve list, shutting him down for the 2023 NFL season, and opening a roster spot for another player. The team hasn’t revealed what the injury is or when the defensive back suffered it.

Colbert was a seventh-round pick in 2017 of the San Francisco 49ers out of Miami, and he’s played for six NFL teams, including the Bears, 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins. The Bears signed Colbert at the end of the 2022 NFL season as a replacement for injured safety Eddie Jackson and the DB played 20 special teams snaps.

While Colbert wasn’t challenging starting safeties Jackson or Jaquan Brisker in Bears training camp, he was having a good preseason and was a candidate to make the Bears' Week 1 53-man roster.

The Adrian Colbert injury makes it more likely that two roster bubble safeties, A.J. Thomas and Kendall Williamson, will make the final squad.

Monday was a busy day for the Bears' front office as the team also waived injured tight end Jared Pinkney. If he clears waivers, Pinkney will go back on the Bears' injured reserve list as well.