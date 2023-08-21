The Chicago Bears might not have one of their most reliable pass protectors ready to see action for at least the early portions of the upcoming 2023 NFL season. In what appears like a major hit to their offensive line, the Bears are said to be likely to miss the services of guard Jenkins due to a mysterious leg injury with an uncertain recovery timeline at the moment, as reported first by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

It is also the same sentiment of a separate report from Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Going to talk about this shortly on@ESPN1000, but I can confirm Bears LG Teven Jenkins is dealing with a leg injury with an unknown timeline to return. @BradBiggsreported the injury could keep Jenkins sidelined into the first month of the season. Jenkins replacement at LG,” Cronin shared on X (formerly Twitter).

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jenkins, who was a second-round pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, appeared in 13 games for the Bears in the 2022 campaign. Although Chicago's offensive line was not considered anywhere close to an elite level, Jenkins was a bright spot in the unit. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of

80.7.

The hope for the Bears and Jenkins is that he will recover from his injury as soon as possible, as Chicago looks to establish momentum early in the 2023 season. With Jenkins out, the Bears will have to ask the likes of Alex Leatherwood and Logan Stenberg to step up.

Chicago opens its 2023 season with a home date against the Green Bay Packers on Sep. 10.