The Chicago Bears are once again in the running for being one of the worst teams in the NFL. Now, as they require some more depth in the wake of injuries, they have extended an invitation for safety Duron Harmon to come aboard and check out the misery for himself.

The Bears are bringing in Hamon off of the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens, according to Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“Bears are expected to sign S Duron Harmon off the Ravens practice squad,” writes Briggs. “Harmon is an 11-year veteran with 161 games and 78 starts, many with highly successful Patriots teams. He's the second defensive back the team has poached off a PSQ in the last two weeks.”

Harmon has been in the NFL since 2013, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. In 17 games last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, he tallied a career-best 86 combined tackled, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He will team up again with Andrew Billings, who also played for the Raiders last year.

The Bears need some help in the secondary with Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson each dealing with injuries that are holding them out of practice. Plus, Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon are on injured reserve. Harmon joins a Chicago team that needs some semblance of stability.

The Bears are 0-4 to start the season and will hit the road to face the Washington Commanders in Week 5 as they seek their first win since Week 7 of last season.