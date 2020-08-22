The Chicago Bears underwent a competition at the kicker position ahead of the 2019 season and it appears they'll be doing the same this season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are electing to sign veteran kicker Cairo Santos on Saturday.

Heading into training camp last offseason, the Bears held a competition between multiple kickers. Of course, the competition took place due to Cody Parkey's notorious double-doink kick that took place in the 2019 postseason that sent Chicago home.

In the end, Eddy Pineiro was named the lucky contestant to win Chicago's kicking sweepstakes for the 2019 season. Pineiro would proceed to convert on 23 of his 28 field-goal attempts for the Bears. On the other hand, he would miss just two of his 29 extra-point tries throughout the 2019 campaign.

The expectation, after a decent season from Pineiro in 2019, was for him to assume the starting role for the 2020 season. However, maybe his inconsistency from the 40-49-yard range last season (three for seven from that distance) or his inconsistency in other situations is prompting the Bears to bring some competition in.

For Santos, he spent just five games with the Tennessee Titans during the 2019 season. Although, he would struggle mightily in those five contests, missing five of his nine field goal attempts for the Titans. At the least, he would go 12-for-12 when it came to his extra-point attempts.

The Bears are hoping to produce much better results on offense this season, meaning they'll need some reliability at kicker. While Chicago holds a competition at quarterback between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, it seems like they'll have another competition taking shape in the kicking department.