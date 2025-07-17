The New York Knicks have had an eventful offseason. They added new coach Mike Brown. And they also signed free agent guard Jordan Clarkson, as well as forward Guerschon Yabusele. Without a healthy Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Knicks look to enter the 2025-26 season ready to capitalize on a weakened Eastern Conference.

But with one remaining roster spot, the Knicks can still make one final move. Now, the question becomes what to do with that spot. And one name that's come up has been Ben Simmons.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center.
Should the Knicks consider Ben Simmons?

Simmons, a former first-overall pick, has had a tough time the last few seasons. After famously passing up a relatively open layup late in a playoff series loss for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, he has bounced around the league. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, a team with which he spent two-and-a-half seasons. But Simmons was bought out by the Nets, allowing him to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers mid-way through the 2024-25 season.

Simmons hasn't come close to reaching the levels he achieved with the 76ers. Granted, his back has presented major issues. But regardless of why, the nearly-29-year-old appears to be well past his prime. Adding a 6-foot-10 defender with great court vision who can initiate an offense is never a bad thing, especially when it's for the veteran's minimum. And even more so when it's in an undefined role with no guarantees of playing time—assuming Simmons is good with that.

Still, the question must be asked: What does Simmons add to the Knicks? He could spell Jalen Brunson when the Knicks need a true(r) point guard. But Clarkson will probably own most of those minutes. He isn't a good enough shooter to play as a two or a three with most lineups. And a front court with Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson, and Yabusele doesn't have much room to add another power forward or center.

So, the question remains: Is there a better option?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) celebrates his three pointer with guard Ben Simmons (25) during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center.
Could Landry Shamet be a better fit?

Enter Landry Shamet.

Shamet is certainly less accomplished than Simmons, although they're closer than one might think in recent years. But the 6-foot-4 guard has more going for him than meets the eye. After playing the 2024-25 season with the Knicks, he's a known commodity by most of the roster. He is also exactly what Simmons isn't: A knock-down shooter.

Shamet connected on 39.7% of 3-pointers last season. And for a team with limited shooters, having someone reliable in a catch-and-shoot capacity is invaluable, especially someone who brings no drama and no baggage.

But as much as bringing back Shamet represents a feel-good story, he might not be the perfect piece. Simmons' versatility is alluring. He can guard four or five positions on any given night. He is also an above-average rebounder and brings a desirable grittiness. However, it's important to note that Shamet was grittier than expected in the 2025 playoffs.

Ultimately, New York can't go wrong with either Simmons or Shamet. Both are good additions. But objectively, it's unclear if Simmons would be alright with a limited role like the one Shamet had last season. If he is, he might be the better pure addition. But the off-the-court impact is just as important. And Shamet is seemingly well-liked by most of the roster.

If both Simmons and Shamet are available and willing to sign, Leon Rose and Mike Brown must do some serious thinking. And fast. Because they bring very different attributes to the table. Understanding which is more valuable to the 2025-26 Knicks could be a make-or-break decision.

