The Indiana Fever fan base held their collective breaths on Tuesday night when star guard Caitlin Clark appeared to reaggravate the groin injury she’s been dealing with in recent weeks. Clark was ruled out for the team’s game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. With Clark’s status moving forward uncertain, one player the Fever will turn to is star guard Kelsey Mitchell who reached a major career milestone in three-pointers.

During the Fever’s game against the Liberty, Kelsey Mitchell became the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, surpassing franchise legend Tamika Catchings in the process. Mitchell reached that milestone late in the second quarter, and it gave her 607 made three-point shots and counting. She’s earned the nickname of ‘three-point queen’ now.

Surpassing a player like Catchings is a major accomplishment, considering Catchings is not only considered arguably the greatest player in Fever franchise history, but one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

Michell joined the Fever just a few years after Catchings retired. Catchings’ final WNBA season was in 2016 while Mitchell’s rookie year was 2018. Catchings played her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Fever, earning ten All-Star appearances, one MVP award, five Defensive Player of the Year awards and one WNBA championship in her tenure.

Mitchell has played eight seasons in the WNBA thus far, all with the Fever as well. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, she has earned three-straight All-Star appearances and has fit in well alongside Clark in the backcourt.

She’s appeared in 22 games so far this season at a little over 31 minutes per game. Mitchell has been averaging a career-high 19.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Mitchell will be suiting up alongside Fever teammate Aliyah Boston in the All-Star Game this weekend in front of the hometown crowd. Clark was also slated to appear, but her recent injury obviously puts her status in question.