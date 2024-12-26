When news broke that CM Punk was going to serve as a special guest commentator during Netflix's Christmas Day pregame coverage as part of a brand synergy deal to help promote RAW‘s move to streaming, it felt like a big deal.

Now granted, longtime fans of the “Best in the World” know that he's a big sports guy, mostly of hockey but of all Chicago sports, really, so he'd most certainly be able to handle the situation, but for fans outside of the space, the idea of a wrestler talking football had to be seen as a bit of a publicity stunt, right?

Well, if you went into the situation with that mindset, you were certainly vindicated in your assumptions, as Punk decided to use some of his time to rage against the ownership of his beloved Chicago Bears, boldly declaring that the team would never become relevant while the McCaskey family owned the team.

“Nothing's gonna change until the McCaskeys sell the team. I've said it, I've said it; we're live on Netflix, I don't care. Like, I've been there, ‘Oh Lovie Smith's gonna change the Bears, oh Trubisky's gonna change the Bears,' and then we trade up and we miss Mahomes? Like Patrick Mahomes right now, he'd be on the Bears.”

While this clip hasn't truly gone viral on social media as much as it probably should have, what with co-hosts like Devin McCourty being so off-put by his comments he jokingly offered to walk off of the set, it is an interesting use of Netflix's time nonetheless, as it shows that even when he's supposed to be playing nice, Punker is still Punker. While only time will tell if this same attitude will travel with him to Netflix when RAW debuts on the platform in a few days, it's hard to imagine he will be invited back to talk about football any time soon, either by the streaming service or the NFL, period.