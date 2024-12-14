Following a worrisome injury report for the Chicago Bears on Saturday heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, running back D'Andre Swift was one of the few players to be graced with a positive injury update. After missing practice on Thursday and Friday due to a groin injury, head coach Thomas Brown had a more optimistic view of their running back's status for Sunday, per CHGO Bears on X.

“I'm positive about it,” Brown said after being asked whether Swift will play against the Vikings.

Now, Swift's status has many Bears fans worried, given the current look of this team's running back room. After trading away Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Bears could be kicking themselves, wishing they had him back for this week.

If Swift doesn't on Monday, this is what their running back room would look like behind him.

Roschon Johnson (OUT)

Travis Homer

Ian Wheeler (IR)

So, it would be a massive understatement to say Swift's status for Monday Night Football is rather important for the Bears' offense.

Bears HC Thomas Brown gives promising injury update on RB D'Andre Swift

While Swift started the season on a rough note in his first year with the Bears, he's been more productive in the second half.

For the first three games of the season, he combined for less than 80 rushing yards, causing some fans to wonder why Ryan Poles even signed Swift in the first place.

However, from Week 4-8, Swift was a completely different back, rushing for fewer than 90 yards in just one game.

Now, Swift is back to lackluster rushing performances, tallying three games in a row with fewer than 40 rushing yards.

So, while his production has been disappointing, the Bears' offense could be in trouble without Swift against the Vikings on Monday night.

Not that Homer is a bad back, but with him as the only running back for Chicago's offense against Brian Flores' defense, it could get messy.

Regardless, the Bears are hopeful they can avoid eight consecutive losses, the longest losing streak in Caleb Williams' football career.

And while the Bears' injury report has Swift listed as questionable, Brown doesn't expect their starting running back to miss Monday Night Football.