The Chicago Bears find themselves mired in a seven-game losing streak, and they will have a tough task getting back in the win column in Week 15, as they will be taking on the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings. Making matters even worse, the Bears recently were dealt some concerning injury updates regarding their top two running backs, D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.

Swift has been dealing with a bothersome groin injury for a couple weeks now, while Johnson suffered a concussion in the Bears loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day back in Week 13. While Swift managed to log a limited practice on Friday, Johnson didn't practice at all this week, and he ended up getting ruled out for the second straight game on Saturday.

“Bears RB Roschon Johnson is out for Monday night’s game vs. the Vikings; D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Bears hoping D'Andre Swift will be able to play vs. Vikings

For the second straight week, Swift's playing status for Chicago is going to come down to the wire. Making the situation a bit more worthy of attention is the fact that Johnson has already been ruled out, so if Swift can't go, the Bears would be without their top two running backs against one of the best defenses in the league, which doesn't exactly sound like a recipe for success considering how badly their offense has been struggling as of late.

If Swift ends up being unable to play due to his injury, that would force third-stringer Travis Homer into the starting role, which is something Chicago would ideally not have to do. The good news for Swift and the Bears is that they have an extra day to get ready with their contest taking place on Monday Night Football, but Chicago could find themselves in a bit of trouble if their star running back gets ruled out for this matchup too.