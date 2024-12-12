After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams' football world got flipped on its head. And after facing the worst losing streak in his entire career, he met with Chicago media on Thursday to discuss how he's dealing with the consecutive losses, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times on X.

“This is my first time being part of something like this, of losing and this streak going, so I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons,” Williams said. “I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again.”

Expand Tweet

Not only is that one of the saddest quotes from a young Bears player to come out of Halas Hall in years, but it gives a glimpse into this locker room and what they're doing to battle through the hardship of a seven-game losing streak.

After going undefeated in the preseason, some thought this would be an exciting year for Williams and the Bears, though, it's been anything but that through 13 games.

Along with Williams' note of asking players how to navigate this challenging stretch of losses, the rookie quarterback was a bit naive in his assessment of this season, per Lieser on X.

“Seasons like this happen once in a while,” Williams said.

However, as Lieser mentioned in his post on X, “That's not really true here. Here they happen all the while. Welcome to Halas Hall.”

Now, for the sake of Williams and Bears fans nationwide, there's hope that this trend comes to a halt sooner rather than later.

Bears QB Caleb Williams faces first 7-game losing streak ever

Dating back to his high school football days, Williams' time with the Gonzaga Eagles resulted in fewer than seven losses over three years.

2017-18: 8-4 record

2018-19: 9-3 record

2019-20: 5-0 record

Then, when looking at his college football record, the same trend was prominent. However, Williams did surpass seven total losses in his three years of college.

2021-22 (Oklahoma): 11-2

2022-23 (USC): 11-3

2023-24 (USC): 8-5

The closest Williams has been to seven losses in a row was in his final season at USC when the Trojans lost three straight games from Week 10-12.

Now, however, the Bears have lost seven consecutive games, coming in as Williams' worst stretch of his entire football career.

And with the Bears set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sam Darnold and his squad look to win their seventh game in a row, while Williams and the Bears hope to win their first meeting since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.