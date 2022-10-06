The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.

Montgomery was forced to sit out the Bears’ Week 4 loss due to an ankle problem, but he’s now made enough progress to rejoin his team in practice on Thursday. This report comes via NFL senior insider Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Bears’ RB David Montgomery was upgraded today to limited practice after not practicing Wednesday due to his ankle injury.

As Schefter reports, this is the first time Montgomery has practiced this week after being held out of Chicago’s matchup against the Vikings. The former Iowa State standout also didn’t practice all of last week, so the fact that he was able to do so on Wednesday should bode well for his chances to suit up on Sunday.

After a strong Week 2 performance against the Green Bay Packers that saw him rush 15 times for 122 yards, Montgomery was forced to leave Chicago’s Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. He’s been out of commission since, but it now sounds like he’s on track to take the field against the Vikings.

This is anything but a guarantee at this point, though. If Montgomery ends up on the sidelines again, his next chance to return will be in Week 6 in a TNF matchup against the Washington Commanders.