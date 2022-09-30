Bears QB Justin Fields won’t love David Montgomery update for Week 4 vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears have officially ruled out David Montgomery from their Week 4 road matchup against the New York Giants due to his right ankle and knee injuries, the team announced on Friday.

Montgomery suffered the injuries during the Bears’ second drive of their Week 3 home win over the Houston Texans. The fourth-year running back needed help in getting off of the field following a second down play in the first quarter. He eventually made his way over to the sideline and later went straight into the locker room. He did not make a return to action in the contest, as Khalil Herbert guided the team’s ground game from there, finishing with 157 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus later ruled Montgomery as “day-to-day” due to his ailments. The versatile running back ended up being sidelined from each of the team’s three practice sessions this week.

In Montgomery’s absence, Herbert is set to lead the Bears’ rushing attack against the Giants. He heads into the contest ranking at first on the team in both rushing yards (240) and yards from scrimmage (253).

Trestan Ebner could also see an increase in snaps played in Week 4. The rookie running back featured in 24 percent of snaps on offense last week and tallied 23 rushing yards.

In the big picture, the Bears will have a golden opportunity in Week 4 to move to a 3-1 record on the season.