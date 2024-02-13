A recent video surfaced of Deion Sanders talking with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, and Sanders asked what Manning's favorite Super Bowl memory was. Manning said it was winning his first championship with the Colts over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 41, but there was also a funny description of Devin Hester taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.

Devin Hester was announced as a member of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class. His kickoff return in Super Bowl 41 is arguably his most iconic moment as a player, even though his team went on to lose the game. Peyton Manning's story is a funny one, and the detail about the camera flashes is especially interesting, knowing that that scene is not present anymore with the popularity of phone cameras.

Regardless, the Bears are celebrating Hester going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it was timely for Manning to tell that story about the greatest return man in the history of the game.

It will be interesting to see Hester's induction this summer in Canton. There was some debate regarding whether or not he should go into the hall, but in the end, the voters decided that the best return man deserves to go into the Hall of Fame.

Even though tight end Antonio Gates was left out of this year's class, which was controversial to many, Hester was a deserving candidate as well. Manning's story about the Super Bowl kickoff return for the Bears shows how he could hurt a team any time he got the ball.