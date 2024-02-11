Bears rumors claim team could draft and keep both Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are in a great spot for the offseason as they have the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. There are plenty of rumors and speculation the franchise will either select Caleb Williams or trade the pick. If it's the former, you'd think they would then trade Justin Fields. But rumors suggest the front office may plan to keep both.

While visiting the set of NFL on ESPN, Adam Schefter claims the Bears are considering selecting Williams and keeping Fields on the roster. You would think that's a highly unlikely scenario. But this genuinely could be something the front office is discussing.

Will the Bears take Caleb Williams at No. 1 in the draft? “It's not smoke screen … they've talked about it.” —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/iXDW7UYIkH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 11, 2024

Many believe it's one or the other and that's the likely outcome. But the fact there's rumors the Bears are considering keeping both quarterbacks is a bit bizarre. Especially considering the packages Chicago can acquire via trade.

Experts are already claiming the Bears can trade the top pick of the NFL Draft for a massive haul. If they choose to keep Caleb Williams they can then trade Justin Fields for a nice little deal too. Keeping both quarterbacks doesn't necessarily help the roster progress.

There is the possibility Chicago believes Williams would need a year to develop. If that's the case, then Justin Fields could play one more season for the Bears while the coaching staff develops Caleb Williams on the bench. Even if that is the idea, Williams is being viewed as on of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck.

It'll be interesting to see what the Bears decide to do. As previously mentioned, they're in a great spot right now to build the roster. If it all goes well, Chicago could put themselves in title contention for years to come.