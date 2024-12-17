The Chicago Bears can’t get out of their own way, and Jason Kelce’s roast of the franchise adds to the embarrassment. But perhaps worst of all, D.J. Moore dropped a brutally honest take on the Bears’ lack of effort and execution after the setback against the Vikings.

The Bears suffered a humbling 30-12 loss to their division rivals on Monday night. The setback moved the Bears’ unsightly losing streak to eight games after a 4-2 start. With the recent ordeal fresh, Moore said the team isn’t playing hard, according to a post on X by Courtney Cronin.

“D.J. Moore on whether he can tell the difference between a lack of effort or execution by the Bears right now. ‘No. You can’t. We don’t know where it’s coming from but if you don’t got no effort, you don’t got no execution.' ”

Bears WR D.J. Moore showing frustration

After a 1,364-yard season in 2023 with eight touchdowns, Moore sits at 758 yards and five scores this season. Suffice to say it has been a tough year.

But Moore isn’t the only Bears player feeling the frustration. Cole Kmet is there, too, according to espn.com.

“I think what I've learned through it all is you've got to be on your own s—,” Kmet said. “Trying to get other guys to do certain things or other people to do certain things, it takes away from your own preparation. So you've got to take care of your own s—. And just do your job. If other guys aren't doing their job or other people aren't doing their job, that's on them.”

Maybe that could apply to Moore. Or perhaps Caleb Williams, who has been a bit up and down in his rookie season. Williams said he’s trying to stay positive.

“It's been frustrating and encouraging,” Williams said. “I would say the frustrating part is obviously we're on a — how many games now, eight? — yeah, eight-game losing streak. Like I've said before, it's new to me. I haven't experienced anything like this. That's the frustrating part. The encouraging part is how much we fight as a team.”

Moore said there’s too much at stake for the team to be this bad, according to CHGO Sports post on YouTube.

“We get paid a lot of money to do this job, and we are not getting it done,” Moore said.

But Moore didn’t throw Bears teammate Doug Kramer under the bus for failing to report and costing the team a touchdown against the Vikings.

“It’s a boneheaded mistake, but at the end of the day, you gotta do the job that you supposed to,” Moore said. “If you don’t, erase the touchdown.”