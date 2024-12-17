Jason Kelce took a minute to go scorched earth on the Chicago Bears, whose fans tried to recover from an embarrassing blunder. The author of that gaffe against the Vikings, Bears guard Doug Kramer, sounded off on the boneheaded play that cost his team a touchdown, according to a post on X by Kevin Fishbain.

“(One-hundred) percent on me,” Kramer said. “Forgot to report. Ran on the field, clock was running down, got in the huddle and ran the play. It's an unacceptable mistake. Obviously, I apologized to all my teammates, everyone on the offense. Things like that can't happen.”

Kramer’s play helped send the Bears to their eighth consecutive loss, a 27-12 decision against the Minnesota Vikings.

OL Doug Kramer’s goof adds to Bears’ crazy season

The Bears allowed a game-losing Hail Mary and a blocked field goal on the final play of losses. Also, they endured the famous Matt Eberflus meltdown on Thanksgiving Day that sent the former coach packing. And now they can’t even get the procedural things correct.

It’s a massive burden for Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, who said it’s a combination of things, according to espn.com.

“Just trying to find ways to put us in better spots, design better plays, call better plays,” Brown said.

All of the madness left Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in flux, according to espn.com.

“It's been frustrating and encouraging,” Williams said. “I would say the frustrating part is obviously we're on a — how many games now, eight? — yeah, eight-game losing streak. Like I've said before, it's new to me. I haven't experienced anything like this. That's the frustrating part. The encouraging part is how much we fight as a team.

“The encouraging part is us as a team, being able to go through all of what's happened this year. Me not playing well at the beginning of the season and feeling like I was seeing it well and then being able to find ways to keep growing, keep progressing through those times that I was frustrated. Coaches getting fired and all of this stuff going on, 4-10 right now. Being able to wake up, be consistent, do that every day with how it's been going is encouraging for me. It's encouraging for this team and we've got to keep going. It's been encouraging but also frustrating for myself.”