Chicago Bears stars Justin Fields and DJ Moore speak on the connection they had in 2024, making both their jobs easier.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore presented an incredible connection with quarterback Justin Fields in 2023. The two played their first season together, meshing extremely well with one another. Both players posted their best numbers in the NFL, forming a much-needed duo in Chicago. Moore spoke on his relationship with Fields, mentioning why they were so compatible.

“With him being younger than most of the quarterbacks I've been with (Fields is 24), it made me revert back to learning the whole offense, so I could be on the same page with him and think the same things he was thinking,” said Moore, via ESPN. “It kind of benefitted me more… I think that's why my numbers were so high with him because we were on the same page and had to grow through the offense together.”

Fields chimed in on his bond with Moore, giving insight into how he felt with Moore on the field. Moore helped Fields have a comfortable stance in the Bears' offense, not having to scramble so much. He was able to help Fields stay confident in the pocket while finding himself as a downfield threat.

“He's made my job easier,” said Fields. “See him [in] one-on-one coverage, he is most likely open.

“Just the way he came in and adjusted to the offense, learned it. I remember him having like maybe two mistakes in training camp on plays. He's dedicated his time to this team and to learning the playbook and coming in and making plays. He has been great for us. Shoot, I love him here.”

It's unclear whether this duo will be taking the stage in 2024, but there was certainly an improved offense with Fields and Moore. The Bears should continue to ride with the momentum of two young stars that clearly have a special connection.