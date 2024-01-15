As the 2024 NFL Draft slowly approaches, Mel Kiper thinks the Bears and Falcons can swing a trade for Justin Fields.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have a massive decision to make on Justin Fields. The Bears could solve their Fields problem with a trade to the Atlanta Falcons, at least according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

The Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kiper argued that Atlanta could trade for Fields using their first-round pick, h/t Clay Harbor. He went on to say that if he was in Chicago's position, he would draft Caleb Williams.

For Kiper's scenario to work, a few things have to come into place. The Bears must be convinced on using their No. 1 overall pick on Williams or any QB they deem to be at the top of the class. Secondly, the Falcons must be willing to trade for Fields and deal their No. 8 pick to acquire him.

But if Williams is the Bears' choice, a Fields trade seems inevitable. Atlanta seems like a reasonable landing spot for the speedy quarterback.

Bears build future

The No. 1 overall pick holds a lot of power in the NFL. For the Bears, it'll dictate which way their direction is headed. They'll either draft the new face of their franchise or continue to build their franchise around Fields.

Fields has gone just 10-28 as a starter since joining Chicago. He has thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Fields has added 2,220 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

For all the flashy plays Fields has made, he has struggled to pick up wins with the Bears. In Kiper's scenario, a trade would see Chicago holding the No. 1, No. 8 and No. 9 picks in 2024. If they were to draft Williams at one, they'd have plenty of resources to build around him in the draft and free agency.

Falcons land Fields

With their 7-10 record, the Falcons missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. Head coach Arthur Smith was fired as Atlanta chose to go in a different direction. Based on their quarterback play last season, the Falcons could make a change at the position as well.

Desmond Ridder entered the year as QB1 and made 15 appearances total. He went just 6-7 as a starter, throwing for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Taylor Heinicke got four starts under his belt and made five appearances total. But like Ridder, he struggled to a 1-3 record as a starter, throwing for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The No. 8 overall pick may seem a little steep. But the Falcons would be landing their quarterback of the present and future in Justin Fields. For whoever takes over as head coach in Atlanta, they would at least know who their QB1 is entering the season.