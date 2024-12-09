The Chicago Bears have had a disastrous 2024 season. Chicago is 4-9 heading into Week 15 and has lost seven games in a row. The Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron but still look directionless. To make matters worse, the Bears got smacked around by the 49ers on Sunday.

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was surprised how badly his team got embarrassed in Sunday's 38-13 loss.

“Definitely surprised. Practice looked good,” Moore said per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. “Our Friday was good. We all had the feeling that everything was good and we come out here and ain’t put up nothing, really.”

Just how badly were the Bears defeated? At one point during the game, San Francisco was outgaining Chicago in total yards 310-2. That tells the entire story right there.

Bears players will admit that they did not execute like they should have. But it feels like the problem is even bigger than that in Chicago.

“We didn’t execute. I mean, bottom line,” safety Kevin Byard said. “Didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t play well, I didn’t think anybody played well. I don’t think anybody can say they played well enough for us to win today. Just got to be better.”

Even if the cause of their dysfunction is unknow, Bears players understand that they need to turn things around ASAP.

“I don’t know what’s not clicking, but we need to get it going,” Moore concluded.

Montez Sweat gives sobering response to Bears' seven-game losing streak

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat described the situation well when talking with reporters on Sunday.

“Nobody's gonna come save us,” Sweat said. “We're grown a** men. We just gotta go back into the week and get back to work.”

Sweat gave another genuine response when asked what he thinks Chicago can do to turn the rest of the season around.

“I don't know, man,” Sweat continued. “If we had the answers, it'd be a different outcome. Been trying to figure that out during the week and get back at it.”

The 2024 season has turned into a year that the Bears will want to forget. Thankfully, Sweat is maintaining a positive outlook for the future.

“Definitely been a tough year,” Sweat concluded. “But, life has its ups and downs. Just gotta ride the wave. I got confident that we'll get this thing right, eventually. Just gotta be positive.”

Chicago's veteran players, as well as the players on long-term contracts, need to do what they can to salvage the final weeks of the 2024 season. Otherwise, these issues could persist into the next regime.

Next up for the Bears is a Week 15 matchup against the Vikings.