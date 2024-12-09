In Thomas Browns' head coaching debut for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the team lost their seventh straight game, falling short to the San Francisco 49ers. After the Bears' deflating loss, defensive captain Montez Sweat was asked how the team could overcome the seven-game losing streak. Sweat was thoughtful in his response, remaining conscious of fans' understandable lack of empathy, per CHGO on X.

“Nobody's gonna come save us,” Sweat said. “We're grown a** men. We just gotta go back into the week and get back to work.”

When asked how the Bears can get out of this rut and finish the season on a strong note with four games remaining, Sweat remained honest in his genuine self-assessment.

“I don't know, man,” Sweat mumbled. “If we had the answers, it'd be a different outcome. Been trying to figure that out during the week and get back at it.”

Sweat would go on, giving his thoughts on how the season has gone for the Bears this year.

“Definitely been a tough year,” Sweat said. “But, life has its ups and downs. Just gotta ride the wave. I got confident that we'll get this thing right, eventually. Just gotta be positive.”

And while Sweat appeared unfazed by the reality of his team losing time after time, it's all he really knows after six years in the NFL.

Bears EDGE Montez Sweat no stranger to losing streaks in NFL career

Since being drafted with the No. 26 pick in 2019 by the Washington Commanders, Sweat has been a part of a losing season every year besides one. The only season Sweat has been a part of a non-losing season was in 2022 when the Commanders went 8-8-1. So, his only non-losing record was also a non-winning record.

It's been a career full of collective losses, and while he likely expected a bit greener of pastures in Chicago than in Washington, the roles look to have switched this year.

With an almost entirely different-looking team in Washington, there might even be a part of him that wishes he was still with the Commanders.

And while expectations were high for the Bears heading into this season, Sweat is set to face his third straight losing season.