Bears' DJ Moore says thanks.

The Chicago Bears are not going to the playoffs, but they have a big reason to feel excited about their future. For one, they are already on the clock for the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to the Carolina Panthers getting absolutely destroyed on Sunday by the Jacksonville Jaguars (and also the Arizona Cardinals upsetting Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles).

Former Panthers wide receiver and current Bears wideout DJ Moore did not hide his excitement over Chicago finally securing the No. 1 pick in the next draft. He even thanked Carolina.

“I mean, s**t, I feel I was the No. 1 pick when they traded for me. But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say,” Moore said following the Bears' 27-17 annihilation of the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday (via Josh Schrock of NBCS Chicago).

Moore was among the key figures involved in a transaction between the Bears and the Panthers that landed the former Carolina's first-round pick in 2024. The Bears acquired Moore from the Panthers along with that first-round pick in 2024, a second-rounder in 2025, and the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for that year's top pick overall, which Carolina used to get former Alabama Crimson Tide star signal-caller Bryce Young.

While it's too early to tell if he's going to turn out just fine or be a bust in the NFL, it's hard to deny that Young has struggled mightily in his first season in the NFL. As for the Bears, they will be looking forward to using that pick to add a key asset to their roster — unless they trade that pick again.