The Chicago Bears continue to reap the rewards of their offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, locking down the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the latter lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and fell to a league-worst 2-14. Though, there is some change at the top of the current order, via The 33rd team's Ari Meirov, as teams gear up for the final game of the regular season.
The Arizona Cardinals, who occupied the No. 2 slot going into Sunday, tumble a bit after their monumental road upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. They fall to No. 4, just as the New England Patriots did last week. The Pats move back into the top three, while the New York Giants remain at No. 5 after narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Rams.
Complete NFL Draft order
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. New York Giants
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Tennessee Titans
8. New York Jets
9. Atlanta Falcons
10. Bears
11. Las Vegas Raiders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. New Orleans Saints
14. Denver Broncos
15. Seattle Seahawks
16. Cincinnati Bengals
17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
19. Green Bay Packers
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Jacksonville Jaguars
23. Los Angeles Rams
24. Buffalo Bills
25. Kansas City Chiefs
26. Philadelphia Eagles
27. Detroit Lions
28. Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
29. Miami Dolphins
30. Dallas Cowboys
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Baltimore Ravens
New England's current standing is arguably the most intriguing to monitor going into Week 18. There is immense uncertainty surrounding Bill Belichick's future with the franchise. If he and the Patriots are parting ways, then he has incentive to go full throttle versus the New York Jets. Surely, he wants to extend his winning streak over the Gang Green to 16, while also inching closer to Don Shula's all-time record.
The middle and bottom of the 2024 NFL Draft order is obviously extremely volatile right now with half the league jockeying for playoff position. No one knows the mindset many of these organizations have going into the regular season finale, but there is bound to be plenty of movement on Sunday.