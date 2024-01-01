Updated look at 2024 NFL Draft order after wild weekend of games

The Chicago Bears continue to reap the rewards of their offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, locking down the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the latter lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and fell to a league-worst 2-14. Though, there is some change at the top of the current order, via The 33rd team's Ari Meirov, as teams gear up for the final game of the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals, who occupied the No. 2 slot going into Sunday, tumble a bit after their monumental road upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. They fall to No. 4, just as the New England Patriots did last week. The Pats move back into the top three, while the New York Giants remain at No. 5 after narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

Complete NFL Draft order

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. New York Giants

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Tennessee Titans

8. New York Jets

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Bears

11. Las Vegas Raiders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. New Orleans Saints

14. Denver Broncos

15. Seattle Seahawks

16. Cincinnati Bengals

17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Green Bay Packers

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Kansas City Chiefs

26. Philadelphia Eagles

27. Detroit Lions

28. Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Dallas Cowboys

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Baltimore Ravens

New England's current standing is arguably the most intriguing to monitor going into Week 18. There is immense uncertainty surrounding Bill Belichick's future with the franchise. If he and the Patriots are parting ways, then he has incentive to go full throttle versus the New York Jets. Surely, he wants to extend his winning streak over the Gang Green to 16, while also inching closer to Don Shula's all-time record.

The middle and bottom of the 2024 NFL Draft order is obviously extremely volatile right now with half the league jockeying for playoff position. No one knows the mindset many of these organizations have going into the regular season finale, but there is bound to be plenty of movement on Sunday.