When the Chicago Bears won the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, it became clear almost immediately that they planned to trade down since they had faith in incumbent QB1 Justin Fields. When the dust settled, the Bears came away with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and wide receiver DJ Moore, the 26-year old who's had a few productive years for the Carolina Panthers since entering the league in 2018.

Moore has been more than solid for the Bears in 2023, but no one could have foreseen his performance in the Bears' 40-20 Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders, even after his solid play against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Against the Commanders, DJ Moore was simply unstoppable for the Bears. He tallied eight catches for 230 yards, averaging 28.8 yards per catch, to go along with three touchdowns, turning the heads of the entire NFL world, especially those who began counting out the Bears due to their rough start to the season.

Bears fans, after this star turn from Moore, couldn't believe that the Panthers, in addition to all the draft picks they gave up, added the 26-year old wideout to the team's first overall pick trade haul.

“These Mfs gave us two first rounders two second rounders AND DJ Moore,” wrote @TreyBizzy on Twitter (X). Wrote another fan, “How the heck did Carolina let DJ Moore go in that trade 🤯.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

But the most boisterous reactions came from fantasy football managers who couldn't believe their eyes with DJ Moore's stellar output. Fans were either taken aback, pleasantly surprised by the numbers he put up, relieved that they were not going up against him, or kicking themselves for not starting the Bears wideout.

“Dj moore just clutched somebody fantasy team,” @_1Mann put succinctly. Another fan wrote, “Prayers for whoever was going against DJ Moore in fantasy 💀.”

“Check in on your friends who are facing DJ Moore in fantasy this week. It’s me, I’m friends. 63 points 😞,” wrote another fan.

It'll be difficult for the Bears wideout, of course, to sustain this level of play. But fans should enjoy these moments when they come, and DJ Moore will certainly be the talk of the town as we dive deeper into Week 5.