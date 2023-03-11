The Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers completed one of the biggest blockbuster trades in years on Friday. The Bears acquired four draft picks and D.J. Moore from the Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Talks between the Bears and the Panthers regarding a deal revolving around this year’s No. 1 overall pick “intensified” since last week’s 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Other teams such as the Houston Texans reportedly showed an “interest” in pulling off such a move, but in the end, it was the Panthers who ultimately won the sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, the Bears wanted Moore as part of the trade package “all along.” Newton adds that the Panthers opted to part ways with the wideout in the agreement as a way to not include “another future No. 1 in the deal.”

Two out of the four total picks that Carolina sent to Chicago in the trade are first-rounders, including a first-round pick in 2024.

Moore capped off his run at Carolina after five seasons, where he recorded 21 touchdown catches in 80 total games played. The Bears will take on the remainder of the multiyear extension deal that Moore signed off on while with Carolina last March. The versatile wideout is due a $19.965 million base salary for the 2023 campaign.