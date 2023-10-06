Thursday Night Football was billed as a crossroads game of sorts for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. It might've ended up being one for Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera instead.

The Commanders not being able to handle a Bears team that had lost 14 straight games entering play on Thursday has fans calling for change on Washington's sideline. While Eberflus spent the week answering questions about his future coaching his current team, Rivera might be facing those same inquiries sooner rather than later after a 40-20 loss in primetime.

WR DJ Moore went berserk against Rivera's defense, torching the Commanders for 230 yards on eight receptions. He found the endzone three times, or one more than Washington did as a team.

Fans did not hold back after the game on social media.

For many Washington faithful, Rivera's firing would complete the cycle that started with the end of Dan Snyder's reign of error as team owner. “Without Snyder as a scapegoat, Ron Rivera's entire operation has been exposed. The deeper issue….Ron should have never been given this much control,” one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Said another user on X: “New ownership is awesome but they still need to rip the Ron Rivera & Del Rio Band-Aid off and until that happens we won’t see change on the field.”

One fan in attendance snapped a photo of the bleakest point of the game, and while the final line on this game looks more respectable, that one photo seems to sum up Commanders fans' feelings.

Brevity is always appreciated, and one fan mixed it alongside what sure seems like an attempt at manifesting thoughts into reality: “This is Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio’s last year.”