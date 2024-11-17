While losing isn't new for the Chicago Bears throughout modern NFL history, neither is falling the way they did against the Packers in Week 11.

Not only did the Bears lose their 11th straight game to the Packers, but they did so in a somewhat historic fashion. The Bears, when kicking a game-winning field goal on second down, are 0-3 since 2013, via Kevin Fisbain of The Athletic. It's not something that's happened much, but three times appears to be a trend— an ugly one at that.

In 2013, the Bears were tied at 20-20 against the Vikings in overtime. On second down, Robbie Gould lined up for a 47-yard field goal to send the Bears home with an overtime win. But his attempt went wide right.

Then, in 2019, kicker Eddy Pineiro lined up for a 41-yard field goal on second down in a 17-16 game with just three seconds on the clock. However, Pineiro missed wide left on the game-winning kick.

Lastly, and most recently, Cairo Santos lined up for a 46-yard field goal on second down to give the Bears their first win against the Packers since Dec. 16, 2018. However, as is the case with game-winning field goals for the Bears on second down, this attempt by Santos was blocked.

Not that this stat changes much about how good Chicago is at inventing ways to lose football games, but to be 0-3 on field goal attempts on second down in game-winning situations is almost a comical stat for Bears fans.

Bears remain winless since Commanders heartbreak

Sitting at 11 straight losses against the Packers with an NFC North gauntlet of a schedule coming up for the Bears, a win against the Packers this week would've been a big momentum boost for a team that's looked uninspired since Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary dagger.

However, since that heartbreaking loss, the Bears have simply looked like a team without juice.

New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown gave the team life after taking over for Shane Waldron, as Chicago scored their first touchdown in three weeks. Quarterback Caleb Williams was looking more confident, but with a daunting end-of-the-season for Chicago, the Bears must find answers quickly if they want to save the season.