The internet couldn't stop roasting Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams for his postgame attire after their dominant 35-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taking questions from the media, Williams wore a poorly fitted light brown pinstripe suit with oversized lapels. The folks with the 79th & Halas Podcast did a great job crowdsourcing the funniest replies teasing Williams.

But first, we have to see the suit in question.

With that out of the way, on with the jokes.

“we really lost to somebody public defender smh” – @OGTatum_

“stole that suite out of lori lightfoots closet” – @mitch__cumstien

Lori Lightfoot is the former mayor of Chicago, known for wearing poorly-fitted suits.

“Pulled up in a Steve Harvey fit that’s my QB1” – @DillonCaraballo

“I feel like he’s about to pull a giant machine gun out of that jacket.” – @LeeRoyDiggler

Bears' Caleb Williams finding his rhythm

With his best game as a pro, Williams completed 23-of-29 for 226 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also added 56 yards on the ground. The rookie started the season a bit slow, only passing for 267 yards and two interceptions in his first two contests. Since then, he has averaged 260 pass yards and 2.2 TDs per game over his last four games.

Meanwhile, the floundering Jacksonville Jaguars can't stop the bleeding. Now 1-5, they are among the league-worst with a -65 point differential. Jacksonville can't get their ground game going as D'Ernest Johnson (six carries for 28 yards) and Tank Bigsby (seven carries for 24 yards) couldn't get many opportunities with the game script against their favor. RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) doesn't look 100 percent and was limited to negative-one rushing yard.

Williams made Bears history in the big win, becoming the first Bears rookie QB to throw four or more touchdowns in a single game. Cole Kmet caught five passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Keenan Allen caught five passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift added 91 yards and a score on 17 carries plus another four catches for 28 yards.

There's a lot of positive news trending in the Bears favor with the possibility of a new stadium in the works and possibly hosting the Super Bowl afterward, per Bears president Kevin Warren said, via the Associated Press.

“The status is we’re continuing to make progress. We stay focused still to be able to be in the ground, start construction sometime in 2025,” Warren said. “We’re having regular meetings with key business leaders, key politicians, just staying focused and on course.

“This is a long journey. This takes time. I’ve been there before. We’re exactly where I thought we would be at this point in time.”

The 4-2 Bears travel to Washington D.C. after a Week 7 bye to face No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST.