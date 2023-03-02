The NFL Combine has officially kicked off and NFL teams left and right are lining up as they plot the next steps for their organizations. Bryce Young’s height has been a big story, but this is the time for teams to ask the tough questions. The Chicago Bears, who hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, are taking a different approach.

Bears GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus hopped on Good Morning Football and discussed their unique draft interview process.

The Bears are playing darts and minigolf with prospects at the combine to try and find the most competitive prospects 🎯 (via @nflnetwork)pic.twitter.com/Q1uM1Bn0SU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 2, 2023

“We want to see the competitive side come out of them…We decided on darts and putt-putt.”

South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens confirmed this and said he did these things during the interview, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens said his meeting with the Bears began with putt-putt and darts.”

Over the years, we have seen plenty of interesting and unique draft interviews, but a dart board and putt-putt to determine players’ competitiveness is certainly an interesting choice.

The Bears Have The No. 1 Pick

Speaking of Chicago, they are busy at the NFL Combine and have received plenty of questions regarding their top pick. With Justin Fields taking a giant step forward this past season, the bears don’t need a quarterback and will likely receive plenty of calls on the trade market.

Bryce Yung and CJ Stroud, as well as Will Levis, have all been discussed as the top pick. Nonetheless, the Bears process here has to be one-of-a-kind, and it will be worth watching to see how it pays off in the end.