It seems like all things fun for the Chicago Bears in 2024, including a special honor for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson said everybody needs to take a step back, according to a post on X by Mark Grote of 670TheScore.

“I’m done buying into the hype,” Johnson said. “Everything that we got in this locker room, it sounds good, it seems good. But at the end of the day, none of that matters. What matters is what we’re going to do this weekend.”

The Bears have high hopes heading into the new campaign. They are coming off a 7-10 finish, a year where Johnson picked off four passes and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson wants to see results

Johnson already laid down the serious talk earlier this summer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times via nfl.com.

“I'm tired of just having upside and having potential,” Johnson said. “I want to be in a position where we actually go out there and we are that, and not just what we're projected to be. It's about action at this point. So the projections, the energy, the enthusiasm all feel good in the beginning because everybody, every team, every fan (says), ‘Oh, this is our year.”

The Bears’ hype came via a bevy of offseason moves. They traded for wideout Keenan Allen and signed running back D'Andre Swift. Those were the precursor to the big NFL Draft moves. The Bears grabbed Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and then hit the offense button again by selecting wide receiver Rome Odunze eight picks later in the first round.

Johnson also grabbed his share of excitement pie by signing a four-year, $76 million contact extension. It solidified his standing as one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks.

Also, Williams likes the way things are looking in the organization.

“All you can be is excited to be able to be here with people like that,” Williams said. “We got great vets, we got some good young guys, Rome (Odunze) and a bunch of other guys. The talent and all of that can only go so far as everybody always says. We have to work together, build a bond, build the trust between each other and go get it.”

As for head coach Matt Eberflus, he said the Bears will fly high if they can start well, according to allchgo.com.

“But really you just gotta micro it down to playing the first game, you know, and starting fast,” Eberflus said. “That’s what all the good teams do. They start fast. The teams that make it to the postseason, they start fast. Of course, you’ve got to finish strong, but having a fast start (is) always important in the NFL.”