Between his dynamic play and magnetic personality, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has energized the Chicago Bears. Expectations are high for Williams and the Bears this season. Some hope Chicago can reach the playoffs. But before fans think that far ahead, the focus should be the Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Williams will duke it out with Titans quarterback Will Levis. However, the rookie will be on the same level, albeit differently. Heading into Week 1, the Bears' galvanizing rookie was named a team captain. Williams will be one of eight team captains for Chicago this season, but with the rookie star's continuing rise, it isn't surprising that he's viewed as a franchise leader.

“The first rule of leadership is leading yourself,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of team captainship last offseason. “Everybody's a leader. We need leadership in every room, from the first guy to the last guy. And we need discipline, and habits have to be right. We have to do a great job of leading and following. Sometimes, you take the lead, and sometimes, you also have to listen and follow who's in front. That's important that we do that as a group.”

The 22-year-old Williams will represent the Bears throughout his rookie campaign alongside wide receiver D.J. Moore, tight end Cole Kmet, tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Kevin Byard.

Can Captain Caleb Williams lead da Bears to the playoffs?

The NFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. Now that Williams is in Chicago, the Bears have a shot to hang with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Chicago hasn't won the NFC North in nearly a decade. But, even with Williams under center, it might not be enough to win the NFC North crown right away. Instead, the Bears will likely compete for a Wild Card spot this season.

With a softer schedule to start the year, that goal seems much more realistic. Chicago won't face their first NFC North opponent until Week 11 when they host Green Bay. The Bears could build serious momentum while easing Williams into NFL-level play and, when the games start to matter, could dominate.

If Chicago pulls it off, it will end a three-year playoff drought. It might seem like a dramatic turnaround for a team that went 7-10 last year. However, the change in expectation is what Williams brings to the table. It should be a fun season for da Bears.