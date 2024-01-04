Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy speaks highly of his relationship with Justin Fields ahead of Week 18

The Chicago Bears should think twice if they're planning to go in another direction at quarterback than Justin Fields. The third-year quarterback has put together an impressive second-half of the season since coming back from injury, and shown the Bears they have something to build off with him.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees this, and shared that he has a great relationship with the young quarterback.

“We work really well together,” Getsy said. “He inspires me daily with his mentality, his focus, his faith, all that stuff. So, we have a really good relationship. And I think Justin’s future is super-bright,” via Patrick Finley.

After the first two seasons of his career, there were questions if Fields was too reliant on his running, and could develop into the passer he needs to be. However, it was also clear that Fields needed a better supporting cast, so they traded for wide receiver D.J. Moore. The improvement since adding Moore has been remarkable. With a true No. 1 weapon, Fields and the whole Bears offense has gotten a significant boost. Fields now has a go-to weapon in both the short and deep passing game, showing that their offense can be dangerous with the duo.

This offensive boost is now translating into the win column too. The Bears have won four of their last five games, with their lone loss coming in a narrow 20-17 contest to the playoff-bound Cleveland Browns. Their last three wins have been impressive too, with their offense putting up at least 27 points and winning by two scores. With this kind of progress and the relationship with Getsy, it makes sense to keep Fields and watch them continue to grow in 2024.