The Chicago Bears are looking to close out their season with a win on the road against the hated Green Bay Packers, and Justin Fields' jab towards Packers fans will get a chuckle out of Bears fans ahead of the matchup.

“I know their fans are gonna be loud because there's not much to do in Green Bay except watch football,” Justin Fields said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “It's gonna be a great environment to us, for us to play in and hopefully we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday.”

The Bears have been eliminated from the playoffs this season, despite coming on strong after a slow start. They have the chance to end the season on a high note with a win against the Packers, and it would show the progress they have made since suffering a blowout loss to Green Bay in Week 1. Chicago could play spoiler and cause the Packers to miss the playoffs with a win.

The game could also be a final statement for Fields heading into the offseason. The quarterback has played well as the season has gone along, but with the Bears holding the No. 1 pick in the draft due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers from last offseason, a new quarterback is in play for next season. Another good game for Fields against a playoff hopeful like the Packers would give Ryan Poles and the Bears front office something to think about when planning out the offseason.