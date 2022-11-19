Published November 19, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Justin Fields has gone a long way to showing the NFL that the Bears made the right choice when they drafted him with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has demonstrated his game-breaking skill as a runner, and the Hall of Fame has already asked for and received his cleats.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame@ChicagoBears QB @justnfields rushed for 178 yards on Nov. 6 against Miami to set the record for most rushing yards in a game by a QB. The cleats Fields was wearing have arrived in Canton and are being prepared for display. 📹 @NFLonCBSpic.twitter.com/2NDLMUFFz4 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 18, 2022

Fields has run for 325 yards in Chicago’s last two games against the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions. His 178-yard effort against the Dolphins set the record for the most rushing yards gained by a quarterback.

The previous record was set by Michael Vick, who had rushed for 173 yards in a game. Fields broke the Bears’ team record for the longest run and touchdown run by a quarterback with a 61-yard run on a key third-down play.

While Fields’ brilliant athleticism is coming into focus with each game, he still is learning the finer points of quarterback play. The Bears lost both of those games against Miami and Detroit, and the quarterback has to understand that he cannot turn the ball over at crucial moments. Fields threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter against the Lions in the fourth quarter, and that played a key role in the 31-30 defeat.

Chicago Matt Eberflus was happy that Justin Fields received such an honor from the Hall of Fame.

“That’s pretty cool,” Eberflus said. “That’s a record-breaking day. You think about all those years, all that time and all those games that have been played. For him to be able to do that and break an NFL record is pretty cool. It’s a cool deal for him.”