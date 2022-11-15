Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears are struggling to record wins, but fantasy football owners who have Justin Fields on their team probably don’t know that feeling, especially over the past few weeks. According to Field Yates of ESPN, “the gap between Fields and the 2nd highest-scorer is the same as the 2nd and 54th highest-scoring player (38.9 points).”

See, Fields has collected a total of 131.5 fantasy points in the past four weeks. That’s the most points in the league in that same span. Coming in second is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is fully capitalizing on having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stretching the field for each other. Tagovailoa has 92.6 fantasy points over the same period. Meanwhile, Houston Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills has 53.7 points, hence that ridiculous fact highlighted by Yates.

Fields’ immense ability to move the chains with his legs has been a tremendous boost to his fantasy football stock. In that four-week window, Justin Fields rushed for 467 yards and five touchdowns. He’s not putting up mind-blowing passing yardage to go with that rushing output, but he’s recorded eight passing touchdowns against just a pair of interceptions. The Bears will ride and die with what Fields does with the ball, and they are hoping that they can start reaping profit in the form of real-life victories off their quarterback’s brilliance.

The Bears are coming off a 31-30 heartbreaking loss at home to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 in which Justin Fields came up with 167 passing yards and two touchdowns plus 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries.