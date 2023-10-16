Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an injury where the worst-case scenario could result in him being out for a significant amount of time according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday and Rapoport said if there is any ligament damage shown on a MRI, he could be absent “for a while.”

“X-rays were negative, that is a good sign. If there is some significant ligament damage in there or a UCL tear or something that is often associated with a dislocated thumb, he would be out for a while,” Rapoport said.

For an already banged-up Bears team, this would be more bad news for the team that is already 1-5 on the season and dead last in the NFC North division. If Fields couldn't play, the second quarterback on the depth chart is Tyson Bagent before Nathan Peterman.

Bagent is an undrafted rookie out of Division-II Shepard University who achieved major success with the program. He broke the NCAA record for all-time touchdown passes with 159 and also holds Division II records with most passing yards (17,034) and total touchdowns (171).

Coming into the game for the injured Fields, he fumbled the ball on his first drive, resulting in a score for the Vikings. Afterward, he would score off a QB sneak in the next possession. He would finish the game completing 10 out of 14 passes for 83 yards and an interception to go along with the rushing score.

Depending on the outlook on Fields' MRI, Bagent could be in line for a start next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but time will tell on the injury of the former first-round pick from Ohio State.