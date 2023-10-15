The Chicago Bears were hopeful of building a tw0-game winning streak when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. But after playing an eye-opening game on offense against the Washington Commanders, the Bears offense stalled against Minnesota and Chicago suffered a 19-13 defeat. In addition to the inconsistency they had on offense, quarterback Justin Fields was forced to leave the game after injuring his hand in the third quarter.

Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus said X-rays on Justin Fields’ right hand were negative, and he will undergo an MRI on Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Head coach Matt Eberflus provided some hopeful news after the game, saying that X-rays taken on the quarterback did not reveal a fracture. An MRI will follow, but the initial report was somewhat hopeful.

Fields was trying to get away from Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter. As Fields scrambled to his left while he was looking for an open receiver, Hunter tracked down the quarterback. Fields attempted to get rid of the ball, but he landed awkwardly and was flexing his right hand after he picked himself up.

Justin Fields went into the injury tent on the sideline and then the Chicago lockerroom and he was replaced by undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The backup quarterback fumbled the ball on his first series, and the ball was picked up by linebacker Jordan Hicks and returned 42 yards for a touchdown that gave the Vikings a 13-point lead.

Minnesota had opportunities to stretch the lead after that, but head coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins got conservative and they were unable to put any more points on the scoreboard.

Bagent later scored for the Bears, but he also made a weak final pass that was intercepted by Byron Murphy that clinched the game for Minnesota.