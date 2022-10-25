Justin Fields’ truth bomb on ‘whole different element’ to Bears offense in win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears took home a huge win on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. They won 33-14, scoring more points than they have since December of 2020. How did they do it? By getting Justin Fields more involved in the run game.

Fields rushed for 82 yards, which led the game was more than all of New England’s rushing attack combined (70 yards). The Bears QB rushed for one score and threw another while completing 13 of 21 pass attempts for 179 yards. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Fields was a big fan of the new tactic.

“I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said of the Bears’ designed QB runs, via NFL.com. “I think we executed that well. And there were definitely some explosive plays in the design runs for sure.”

Justin Fields dives his way to the endzone to put the Bears up 10-0 🙌pic.twitter.com/zQ249pWLCs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 25, 2022

Khalil Herbert, who caught Fields’ touchdown pass on a screen, loved what he saw from his QB and the Bears offense. “He’s special…I always tell him, ‘Be special, be you, use your legs and do what you do.’ He was able to do that tonight definitely,” the running back said, via NFL.com.

The Bears’ offense has been a point of contention ever since drafting Justin Fields, for reasons both in and out of his control. The second-year quarterback knows he has a lot of room to improve and this performance against Bill Belichick’s defense was just what he needed.