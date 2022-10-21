Second-year quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears has struggled in the 2022 NFL season. But, speaking with Colleen Kane in a recent article in the Chicago Tribune, Fields understands work is to be done as he prepares for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

“I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play,” said Fields.

One area highlighted in the piece is the need for composure when blocking from the Bears’ offensive line falls apart, a unit tied for first in sacks allowed (23) with the Washington Commanders. When a defensive pass rush gets through to a quarterback, particularly a young one, nervousness can make or break a play.

“… if they feel like I’m getting antsy and maybe leaving the pocket too early … just remind me to reset — like reset after every play,” shared Fields. “Because there are going be times when I do have time, and I can sit in there [in the pocket].”

After starting the 2021 season behind current New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, Fields eventually started 10 games for the Bears as a rookie. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State product ended his debut campaign with a dud, chucking 1,870 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. As Fields’ struggles continue, his sophomore effort has not gone quite according to plan. Fields enters Week 7 with 869 yards passing, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Honest self-assessment and a fiery attitude surrounding displeasure with a lack of team success should bode well for Justin Fields and the Bears as they look to improve upon their 2-4 record and prepare for the Monday Night Football showdown with the Patriots in Week 7.