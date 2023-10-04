Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could not have had a much worse start to the 2023 season. The Bears currently sit at an NFL worst 0-4, and Fields has largely failed to live up to the lofty expectations impressed upon him by fans after his solid campaign in 2022.

Adding to the drama is the mystery surrounding wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was told not to practice this week amid trade rumors, and who a week ago blamed Chicago's coaching staff for some of his perceived shortcomings.

On Tuesday, Justin Fields dropped a soundbite that may have some fans wondering if a trade is indeed imminent for the wide receiver.

“Wish nothing but the best for Chase,” said Fields, per Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated. “I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but wish him nothing but the best. He's a talented player and he's a great person, has a good heart and works really hard. Definitely going to be staying in touch with him regardless of what happens and wish him nothing but the best.”

Whatever the outcome ends up being with Claypool, Fields and the Bears are searching for answers on multiple fronts in 2023. In Week Four, the Bears once held a 21-point lead before allowing the Denver Broncos to come back and win.

Fields threw a late interception to seal the win for the Broncos.

Up next for the Bears is a road game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.