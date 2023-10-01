Justin Fields wants Chase Claypool to stay with the Chicago Bears, but he also understands that the 25-year-old wideout needs to work on some things in order for him to have a future with the team.

Claypool was a healthy scratch during the Bears' Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos. The decision was made in the wake of his Week 3 criticism of the coaching staff regarding his usage.

Amid Claypool's absence from the team, reports emerged that the Bears are looking to trade him just a season after bringing him in from the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jordan Schultz. General manager Ryan Poles has been said to be actively calling teams that are looking for available wideouts in the market.

Following the Bears' loss to the Broncos on Sunday–which saw them drop to 0-4 on the season–Fields was asked if he wants Claypool around the team. The Chicago QB didn't hesitate in answering “yes,” though he admitted that his teammate will have to better control his emotions.

“Do I want him on this team? Of course. Chase, he's a weapon. He's passionate. He just has to work on his display of his emotions. Me and him have had multiple conversations with that,” Fields said of Claypool, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chase Claypool has largely struggled since being traded to the Bears in 2022. In the three games he has played so far this 2023, he has made just four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

It remains to be seen what the Bears will really do with Claypool considering the controversy he has caused. Clearly, if you ask Justin Fields, he wants the Bears to give the young wideout a chance. But considering the current struggles of the roster, making some changes and removing distractions might be inevitable.

What did Chase Claypool said about the Bears?

For those who missed it, Chase Claypool went viral for his comments about the Bears' coaching after their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Notre Dame standout had only one reception for 15 yards in the eventual 41-10 loss, and it certainly annoyed him.

With that said, he didn't hold back as he criticized the Bears for not putting him in the best position to succeed.

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool explained. “So I've just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and tryin to make the most of it.”

However, when asked if his situation with the Bears isn't ideal, he pushed back on the idea and pointed out that it's up to him and the team to make it work (via Jason Lieser of Chicago Sun-Times).

“No, I wouldn't say that [it isn't ideal]. Every situation has the ability to be ideal; we're just working toward that. I'm not gonna say that. I wouldn't say that it's not an ideal place for me. Obviously, there's other places. You can say, ‘Oh, I want to be on the best offense with the highest passing yards,' but that doesn't happen in football. You just have to make do with what you've got,”Claypool furthered.

The Bears will have to make a decision on Claypool sooner rather than later. They could really use a player of Claypool's caliber, but if he isn't happy with the team, then it might really be time to assess their relationship.