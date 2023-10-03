Only two teams remain winless in the NFL. Although the Chicago Bears might have their eyes on the top overall draft pick, they have a chance to end their losing streak on Thursday. The Bears play the Washington Commanders during Thursday Night Football. Chicago has lost 14 games in a row dating back to last season, a franchise record. Will they be able to capture their first win before the Carolina Panthers do? Everything you need to know on how to watch Thursday's game is below.

When and where is the Bears vs. Commanders game?

The winless Bears haven't won a game in 345 days. They now have to go on the road to the FedEx Field in Landover, Md., to take on the Commanders. While that doesn't help matters, the Bears have actually won on the road more recently than as the home team. It has been 374 days since they won at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 5.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Like all Thursday Night Football games going forward this season, the Bears and Commanders game will not be on national television. Prime Video will be live-streaming the game. NFL+ and the NFL app are alternative options for catching the game. Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung form the broadcasting team.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field — Landover, Md.

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: Commanders -6.5 | O/U 44.5

Bears storylines

The Bears' play hadn't been pretty all season. That was until the first half of their last game against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields reminded everybody why the team was so high on him coming into the season. He had a personal and franchise-best 16 straight completions to start the game. His streak only ended because of a Hail Mary attempt, and he still went 23-24 through three quarters.

After struggling with reads and accuracy in his first three games and after having some questionable comments about his coaching staff, Fields threw a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Broncos. Some attribute this to playing a poor Denver defense that had given up 70 points the week prior, but regardless, it was good to see the young quarterback cooking, considering the questions about whether he'd be the team's long-term signal-caller with the potential top pick in the draft calling the Bears name.

Although Fields and the rest of the team looked great to start the game, they didn't finish. The Bears gave up 24 unanswered points and came away with a loss. Fields even lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and threw the game-sealing interception.

D.J. Moore had a good game catching the ball. He hauled in eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. However, going forward, the team will seemingly be without the receiver that was supposed to be opposite of Moore. Chase Claypool was traded for a second-round pick just last season, but last week, he was a game-day inactive and wasn't present at the Bears' game. Claypool is currently away from the team, and his days in Chicago seem numbered. This hurts Chicago on numerous fronts. Not only did the struggling team give up a valuable asset to acquire him, but they are also already talent-deprived at the skill positions, making things even harder on Justin Fields going forward.

Commanders storylines

Like the Bears, the Washington Commanders are another team with a young quarterback at the helm. Sam Howell is the man under center in his first season as the full-time starter, and early returns have been mixed. Howell has had his moments. He has led the team to two victories, and they nearly overcame the talented Philadelphia Eagles before a loss in overtime last week. This included a game-tying touchdown as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime. However, he has also thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and was a part of an embarrassing 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Things might be a little easier for Howell in Week 5. Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson – two key members of the Bears secondary – both didn't practice on Monday.

Coming into the season, the Commanders expected to dominate with defense, but that side of the ball has given up over 30 points in each of their last three games. They have one of the best front sevens in football, but the unit has underwhelmed. Playing Chicago will be a great opportunity to get back on track. Justin Fields is known to hold onto the football for a long time, meaning there will be time for the pass rushers to get after the quarterback. Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Chase Young, and the newly paid Daron Payne would love to have a big game.

The NFC East is a bloodbath right now. The Commanders need a win to ensure that they stay in the race with the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. While their game against the Bears isn't a guaranteed win, especially after Chicago showed flashes last week, the Bears are the front-runner for the number one pick. The Bears own their own and the Carolina Panthers first-round pick. Carolina is the only other winless team.