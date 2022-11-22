Published November 22, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Two players with polar-opposite responses to nearly the same situation in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets signal caller Zach Wilson will face off for the first time in their young careers this Sunday.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team’s defense in the locker room after a 27-24 victory from the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedez-Benz Stadium, according to a Tuesday-morning tweet from the MMQB Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer. The second-year quarterback said the defense gave the offense a chance late in the fourth quarter, an opportunity the Bears couldn’t capitalize on after a pass slipped out of running back David Montgomery’s hands, causing a game-sealing interception by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

“I just need to keep getting better,” Justin Fields said in a Sunday press conference. “Take each day on its own and keep working. I’ll control what I can control.”

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson simply said “no” when asked if he felt he let his defense down in a Sunday press conference after completing nine of his 22 pass attempts, paving the way for ten Jets punts and a game-winning punt return for a touchdown by New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones.

“It obviously sucks to lose that way, but we’ll move on from it,” Zach Wilson said.

The Bears and the Jets will face off for the first time since both quarterbacks were taken with the No. 2 and No. 11 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively. Though Justin Fields was listed as Day-to-Day after it was revealed his shoulder injury was not as serious as originally reported, there is still a chance quarterback Trevor Siemian could suit up in Justin Fields’ place this Sunday.

The Bears will kick off against the Jets at noon CST this Sunday in MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.