Published November 22, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11.

Initially, reports said that Justin Fields suffered a dislocated shoulder injury. However, new reports reveal that the Bears QB did NOT suffer a dislocation, per Mike Florio. This does not mean that Fields is completely fine: his shoulder still is bothering him. It’s certainly better news, though, if Fields did not suffer a dislocated shoulder.

The Bears’ new coaching staff has seemingly figured out a way to maximize Justin Fields’ talents this season. Instead of pigeon-holing him to the standard pocket-passer role, Matt Eberflus and co. leaned on Fields’ legs and mobility to create offense. The results is a rushing attack that threatens to overtake records set by Michael Vick and co.

Justin Fields has indicated that he’s willing to play through the injury in Week 12 against the Jets. If the Bears decided to be cautious, then they’ll be trotting out Trevor Siemien against New York, who are also dealing with a controversy of their own at the quarterback position with Zach Wilson’s latest comments.

Fans are just hoping at this point that Fields’ injury isn’t that serious, and he can return to about 100% sooner. It would such a shame if the Bears QB’s breakout season would be undone by an untimely injury.